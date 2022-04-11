Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.23) to €8.50 ($9.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

