McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $102.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

