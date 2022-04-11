Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 80,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

