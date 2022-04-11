Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

