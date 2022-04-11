Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $371.97 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.57.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

