Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.82) on Thursday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
