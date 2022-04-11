Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.82) on Thursday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.