Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 849.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.26 million and a PE ratio of -715.38. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.35).

In related news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,510.82).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

