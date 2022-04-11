Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Marlowe (LON:MRLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 849.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 906.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.26 million and a PE ratio of -715.38. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.35).

In related news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,510.82).

Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.