MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Financial Survey

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 141.52%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 131.82%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise N/A N/A -226.44% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -36.36% -60.94% -27.26%

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 2.43 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.76 -$53.67 million ($0.63) -2.10

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise.

Summary

MarketWise beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

