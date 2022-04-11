Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 850.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,482.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

