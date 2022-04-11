Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Products stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
