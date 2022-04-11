Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marine Products by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.