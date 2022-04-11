Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.