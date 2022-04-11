MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$291,870.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15.
Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.37 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.
About MAG Silver (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
