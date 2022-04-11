MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$291,870.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$21.37 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

