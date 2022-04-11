Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 4.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.86. 134,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,407,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,153,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

