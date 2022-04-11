Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 454.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Macy’s by 40.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several research firms have commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.