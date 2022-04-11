Macquarie Begins Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 33,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729,886. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

