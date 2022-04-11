MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $857,082 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,845. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

