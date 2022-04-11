Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lufax by 26.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

