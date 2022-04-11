LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.44

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.44 and last traded at $197.40, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

