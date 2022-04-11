LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $242.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.22.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 5,876.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.