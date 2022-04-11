Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Financial Analysis

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.27 REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,265.28 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REE Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07% REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

