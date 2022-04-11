Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

