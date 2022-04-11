Lobstex Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $523,593.98 and approximately $131.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,395,834 coins and its circulating supply is 23,320,407 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

