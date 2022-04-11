Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

