Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

