Lightning Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $338,935.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 149.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $338,935.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00257781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001298 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.