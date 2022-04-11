Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

LTH opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

