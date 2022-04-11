Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

