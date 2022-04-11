Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.