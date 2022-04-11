Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.19

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

