Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

