Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.