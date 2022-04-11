Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,993 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

