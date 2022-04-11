Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 in the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

