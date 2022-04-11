Lamden Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,076.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $5.97 million and $93,076.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

