Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 20,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

