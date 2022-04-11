Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $272.42. 671,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.