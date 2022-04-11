KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

