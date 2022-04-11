Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.90) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($17.14) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.58 ($14.92).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock opened at €11.55 ($12.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.84).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.