KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $337.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

