Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

KIM opened at $24.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

