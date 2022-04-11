Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

KRP opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

