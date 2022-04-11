Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $203.69 Average PT from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

