KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $136.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.18.

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

