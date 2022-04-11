KeyCorp Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $88.38 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

