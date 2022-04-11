KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

KEY opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $835,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

