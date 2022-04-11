Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 11th (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kensington Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KCACU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37.

