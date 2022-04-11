KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.