JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 105” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 105 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

