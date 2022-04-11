JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

