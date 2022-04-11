JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

